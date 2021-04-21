Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,584 cases, 45 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus surge appears to be slowing down.

Wednesday, April 21, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,584 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths, a slight decrease in the average of daily cases reported during Michigan’s alarming surge in the last few weeks, which was around 7,000 cases per day.

Michigan now passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases, with state totals rising to 804,724 cases and 17,031 deaths.

None of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records Review according to the MDHHS.

Daily testing has been decreasing lately, with daily testing averaging around 35,000 per day in the last five days, down from the recent average of about 50,000.

Positivity rates continue to be around 13% in the last five days.

The MDHHS also announced over 31% of Michiganders ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That accounts for over 2.5 million Michiganders.

Ingham County reports 21,006 cases and 324 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,340 cases and 242 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,153 cases and 167 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,607 cases and 75 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,098 cases and 91 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.