Advertisement

Big Ten Honor For MSU Golfer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State junior Valery Plata was named the Big Ten co golfer of the week on the women’s side, the league office announced Wednesday. Plata shares the honor with Michigan’s Ashley Lau, who tied Plata for medalist honors at least week end’s Indiana Invitational. the win at the IU Invitational was Plata’s first of the season and second of her MSU career with a four under par 212 for 54 holes. MSU finished in third place in the tournament. The weekly conference honor is Plata’s second of the month and the third of her career. MSU plays in the Big Ten championships this week end in Maineville, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Coca-Cola is raising its prices.
Coca-Cola to raise prices
Sparks from construction caused a fire at a building that is part of the Delta Energy Park...
Building catches fire near BWL’s Erickson Power Plant
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

Former Major Leaguer Robson Dies
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
Indy 500 To Increase Fan Attendance
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) can't quite make the catch on a two-run...
Nationals Lose Another Key Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan Beats MSU in Field Hockey