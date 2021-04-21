Big Ten Honor For MSU Golfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State junior Valery Plata was named the Big Ten co golfer of the week on the women’s side, the league office announced Wednesday. Plata shares the honor with Michigan’s Ashley Lau, who tied Plata for medalist honors at least week end’s Indiana Invitational. the win at the IU Invitational was Plata’s first of the season and second of her MSU career with a four under par 212 for 54 holes. MSU finished in third place in the tournament. The weekly conference honor is Plata’s second of the month and the third of her career. MSU plays in the Big Ten championships this week end in Maineville, Ohio.

