Benson calls election reform bills “anti-democratic”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Controversial election reform bills are moving forward at the State Capitol.

The Senate Elections Committee met Wednesday to consider changes to the way we vote in Michigan.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called the bill package “anti-democratic,” but republicans say she hasn’t outlined what her issues are with the bills.

“It’s not just unamerican and anti-democratic. It’s an abdication of the oaths of office these leaders took to serve the people of this state. Because you don’t serve the people of this state by silencing their voices. Instead, you embarrass all of us,” said Benson.

“I just have to push back and say, ‘what specifically are they referring to?’ It’s really become now just blast the whole package of bills, but nobody wants to talk about what exactly is troubling,” said State Senator Ed McBroom, (R), Vulcan.

“This is what is wrong,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “They have constructed a series of bills that a poor family without computers, without a car has a far harder time voting than other families.”

Bills that would require voters to submit a photo ID and restrict the hours when voters can drop ballots in curbside boxes seem to be the most controversial.

“Absentee voters would need to make a photo copy of their license and send that along with the application for the absent voter ballot keeping in mind these voters have already shown their identification previously,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

The Senate Elections Committee did not vote on any of the bills Wednesday. Stay with News 10 for updates.

