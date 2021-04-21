LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2021 Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards are now accepting nominations from the public.

Nominees must be a business owner or founder, who was primarily responsible for the recent performance of the company and who was an active part of management. If the company (or organization) is publicly held, the nominee must be the CEO and possess a significant equity stake.

The nomination period will end on June 30. The 2021 Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards will be held on September 29.

Nominations can be submitted HERE.

