Tigers Postponed Tuesday Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night’s scheduled Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers game has been postponed because of weather. The teams are now scheduled to play two seven inning games on Wednesday at 2:10pm and 6:40pm. The Tigers have a four game losing streak and a 6-10 record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.