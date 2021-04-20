Advertisement

Tigers Postponed Tuesday Night

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, is greeted by first base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, is greeted by first base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting a walk-off single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night’s scheduled Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers game has been postponed because of weather. The teams are now scheduled to play two seven inning games on Wednesday at 2:10pm and 6:40pm. The Tigers have a four game losing streak and a 6-10 record.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

