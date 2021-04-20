The Michigan Senate Environmental Quality Committee has passed a bill with the goal of making Michigan’s water cleaner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate Environmental Quality Committee passed a bipartisan bill package in 6-0-1 vote today. This bill is aiming to make Michigan’s water cleaner and create thousands of jobs.

Over $293 million in water infrastructure grants for local governments and residents would be available through a budget appropriation recommendation by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer through her MI Clean Water Plan.

The money comes from a 2002 ballot proposal allowing $1 billion in water infrastructure grants. The $293 million is what remains of that bond funding.

The $293 million would be distributed to different plans. 235 million will be used to reduce sewer overflows and increase green infrastructure. 20 million would help keep raw sewage out of water. Lastly, 35 million would help reduce septic system failures.

“The MI Clean Water Plan is a key step to ensuring cleaner water for all Michiganders,” said Charlotte Jameson, program director for legislative affairs, drinking water and energy at the Michigan Environmental Council.

The bills now head to the Senate floor for further action.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.