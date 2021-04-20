Advertisement

Taco Bell to recycle, reuse hot sauce packets

The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.
The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets a second life.

The fast-food chain says it’s working on a recycling pilot program.

More than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, according to Taco Bell.

The company says their plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

The chain is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle.

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky.

No specific details yet on how the program will work, but Taco Bell says it will involve free shipping.

The program is expected to launch later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Jason Dean was arrested on multiple charges after a former student reported they had a sexual...
Former eighth grade teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting his student in 2010
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
Suspect drives through crime scene, shot and killed by Detroit Police
Man drives through crime scene before being shot and killed by Detroit Police, family says he was suffering from depression
Apple stores closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Apple temporarily closes all Michigan stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Lansing Urgent Care will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all locations.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all Lansing Urgent Care locations
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
cruise
The murky future of the U.S. cruise industry
FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, former President George W. Bush speaks during the...
Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric