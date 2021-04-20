Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all Lansing Urgent Care locations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Urgent Care (LUC) is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their Bath/Haslett, DeWitt, Frandor, Grand Ledge, Mason, Okemos, Southside, and Westside locations.

Those wanting an appointment can secure one online. In some cases, there are same-day appointments available.

Eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccination at LUC are:

As of April 5, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible

All people age 50+ are eligible regardless of health

All people who are 16+ with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of a negative COVID-19 outcome

Law enforcement

Firefighters

Shelter workers

Corrections workers

Pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff who usually have direct contact with children

Child care workers who usually have direct contact with children

Agricultural workers

Parents/Caregivers of children with special health care needs

Hours of vaccination are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

Click HERE to schedule an appointment with LUC.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.