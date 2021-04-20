Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all Lansing Urgent Care locations

In some cases, there are same-day appointments available.
Lansing Urgent Care will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all locations.
Lansing Urgent Care will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at all locations.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Urgent Care (LUC) is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their Bath/Haslett, DeWitt, Frandor, Grand Ledge, Mason, Okemos, Southside, and Westside locations.

Those wanting an appointment can secure one online. In some cases, there are same-day appointments available.

Eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccination at LUC are:

  • As of April 5, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible
  • All people age 50+ are eligible regardless of health
  • All people who are 16+ with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of a negative COVID-19 outcome
  • Law enforcement
  • Firefighters
  • Shelter workers
  • Corrections workers
  • Pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff who usually have direct contact with children
  • Child care workers who usually have direct contact with children
  • Agricultural workers
  • Parents/Caregivers of children with special health care needs

Hours of vaccination are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

Click HERE to schedule an appointment with LUC.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Jason Dean was arrested on multiple charges after a former student reported they had a sexual...
Former eighth grade teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting his student in 2010
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
Suspect drives through crime scene, shot and killed by Detroit Police
Man drives through crime scene before being shot and killed by Detroit Police, family says he was suffering from depression
Apple stores closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Apple temporarily closes all Michigan stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point will require all guests to make reservations to start 2021 season
Coca-Cola is raising its prices.
Coca-Cola to raise prices
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
FDA asks Emergant plant to pause production of vaccine
Delvata Moses has been hired as the new police commission investigator for the Lansing Police...
Lansing PD appoints new Police Commission Investigator