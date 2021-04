-ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will face the Texas Rangers for the first time in his career, while making his 14th major league start. He will square off in Anaheim against Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles, who has given up six of his eight runs this season on home runs.

