MSU Spring Game Will Be More Of A Glorified Practice

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday that Saturday’s spring wind up game will be more of a glorified practice. Up to 6,000 spectators are expected to attend, along with the band and cheerleaders. But Tucker says the format will be hard core practice sessions for the first half and some scrimmage plays in the second half. The day begins at 2pm and the Big Ten Network will televise live. MSU has one more practice this week prior to Saturday’s so called “game.”

