Lansing Urgent Care now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pfizer vaccine will now be available at their Bath/Haslett, DeWitt, Frandor, Grand Ledge, Mason, Okemos, Southside, and Westside locations. The hours of vaccination will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays- Saturdays.

Eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccination at LUC are:

  • As of April 5, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible
  • All people age 50+ are eligible regardless of health
  • All people who are 16+ with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of a negative COVID-19 outcome
  • Law enforcement
  • Firefighters
  • Shelter workers
  • Corrections workers
  • Pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff who usually have direct contact with children
  • Child care workers who usually have direct contact with children
  • Agricultural workers
  • Parents/Caregivers of children with special health care needs

You can secure your appointment online and learn more about eligibility to receive the vaccine at https://www.lansingurgentcare.com/covidvaccine

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

