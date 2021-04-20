Lansing Urgent Care now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Pfizer vaccine will now be available at their Bath/Haslett, DeWitt, Frandor, Grand Ledge, Mason, Okemos, Southside, and Westside locations. The hours of vaccination will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays- Saturdays.

Eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccination at LUC are:

As of April 5, anyone 16 years of age and older is eligible

All people age 50+ are eligible regardless of health

All people who are 16+ with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of a negative COVID-19 outcome

Law enforcement

Firefighters

Shelter workers

Corrections workers

Pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff who usually have direct contact with children

Child care workers who usually have direct contact with children

Agricultural workers

Parents/Caregivers of children with special health care needs

You can secure your appointment online and learn more about eligibility to receive the vaccine at https://www.lansingurgentcare.com/covidvaccine

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.