Lansing PD hire new Police Commission Investigator

Delvata Moses’s started her new job Monday.
Delvata Moses has been hired as the new police commission investigator for the Lansing Police...
Delvata Moses has been hired as the new police commission investigator for the Lansing Police Department.(City of Lansing (LansingMi.gov))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing has hired a new police commission investigator who will be responsible for looking into complaints against the police department.

“Delvata Moses will bring a multitude of knowledge and experience to her new role as the Police Commission Investigator for the City of Lansing,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “Having served for many years as a Senior Investigator for the City of Detroit’s Police Department, she will be able to quickly and effectively begin the important duties of this position.”

Since 2006, Moses served as the City of Detroit’s Senior Investigator to the Board of Police Commission. Prior to that, Moses worked as a city legal investigator.

“I am very excited to join the City of Lansing as Police Commission Investigator. Thank you for the opportunity to serve your great community,” said Moses. “In the words of Omoakhuana Anthonia, I believe that ‘A life of service is a life well and greatly lived.’”

Moses earned her Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from Wayne State University, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from University of Detroit Mercy, and an Associate of Arts in Secretarial Science from Lewis College of Business.

The Commission Investigator reports to the board of police commissioners for the Lansing Police Department.

