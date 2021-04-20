Advertisement

In My View 4/20/2021: A bizarre start for the Tigers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Bizarre start for the Detroit Tigers, ten per cent in to their season with a 6-10 record. They need home games and weather permitting they get one tonight against Pittsburgh, a team they should beat any time they play.

The Tigers struggled in the front and back end of their trip. Maybe playing at home will help?

It’s a long season and will be a challenge for the young players to play consistently well over that time, not just the way they did in Houston.

