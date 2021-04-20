In My View 4/19/2021: Langford bids farewell to basketball

I’ll always wonder how good Josh Langford might have been on Michigan State’s basketball team had he not suffered so many injuries. And without him this season I doubt MSU would have had a 15-13 record—he was key to the season in many ways.

He’s sharp, so he’ll do well I believe in life after basketball which he said earlier today he will no longer play competitively.

