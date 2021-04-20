Advertisement

In My View 4/19/2021: Langford bids farewell to basketball

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
I’ll always wonder how good Josh Langford might have been on Michigan State’s basketball team had he not suffered so many injuries. And without him this season I doubt MSU would have had a 15-13 record—he was key to the season in many ways.

He’s sharp, so he’ll do well I believe in life after basketball which he said earlier today he will no longer play competitively.

