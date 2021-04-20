Advertisement

Holt Public Schools making the case for their $148 million proposal

(Holt Public Schools)
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt public schools laying out their safety and security plans which are a part of their $148 million bond proposal.

The proposal also calls for the reconstruction of Dimondale and Sycamore elementary schools.

Parent and former Holt Board of Education Treasurer Ben Bakken is hoping the community will vote in favor of the bond on May 4. Bakken said, “Our buildings needs secure entrances. They need investment in infrastructure, HVAC, ventilation and everything else.” Many in the Holt Commnity have made it clear they don’t support the proposal.

One person on social media says he “feels like they’re asking him to sign a blank check.” Another suggesting the district doesn’t know what they want and are calling for a better plan of action. Others posted about a person who was sticking fliers in people’s mailboxes calling for them to vote against it.

But one of the biggest worries about the proposal is a potential tax increase. According to Bakken that won’t be the case, being that the district has already paid off other debts.

Bakken said, “The analogy I give is, someone has a mortgage, a car loan and a credit card-- of those in total they’re paying $1,000 a month. You pay off the car loan and the credit card, that payment comes down from a thousand to $484 a month. That’s the comparable at 4.84 mills that are getting paid off. You need to invest in a new roof and a new boiler and a new security system. That payment is now going to go up to $823. But, you’re getting to invest in those new things.”

According to superintendent Dr. David Hornak, this project has been in the making for the last four years.

Hornak said, “This work started in 2018 with a facilities assessment. Coupled with three different firms walking our property, we also allowed and encouraged our faculty and staff to submit their lived experience through a survey. We captured all of that into one several hundred page document.”

Dr. Hornak is encouraging anybody with questions or concerns to submit them online so they can be addressed.

More information on the bond is available AT THIS LINK.

