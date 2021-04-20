Health departments now worried about vaccine hesitancy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 6 million doses of the COVID-19 have been given in Michigan, the last million of those shots were given in the 11 days. But there is growing concern that trend is slowing because many vaccine appointments aren’t being filled.

“We want to book every single appointment we can and use every dose that we have,” said Rebecca Burns, Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency health officer.

Hillsdale County is behind every county in the region in getting people vaccinated. Only a quarter of the county’s population 16 and older was fully vaccinated against COVID Tuesday.

Burns said supply isn’t the issue.

“We do have extra volume in storage. We want to get every dose out,” she said.

What’s happening is more people are hesitant to get the vaccine.

Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist said now the push is to get people information about the vaccine.

“What we’ve been focused on is finding ways to people those answers and to get them from credible messengers that people trust,” said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist. “All of us have that potential to play that role for someone in our lives. If you can help one more person be vaccinated, that is helping the state of Michigan.”

Burns said she focuses on what people who are vaccinated can do.

“Once you’re fully vaccinated, you can take that mask off and visit with another fully vaccinated person and not be concerned about six feet of social distance,” said Burns.

Marcus Cheatham, Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s health officer, said hesitancy is prevalent in rural communities because politics is getting in the way.

He said he knows elected leaders in Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties got the shot.

“Because of the local politics, some of them don’t talk about that. I really wish they would. I wish they’d make a lot of noise about the fact they chose to get vaccinated,” said Cheatham.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mid-Michigan District Health Department had appointments available for most of Wednesday.

Cheatham said if they would be filled, things could be normal in a matter of weeks.

“If we don’t reach herd immunity, what people are going to see is continued outbreaks all through the summer and into the fall,” said Cheatham.

Vaccine clinics in Hillsdale aren’t offering as many appointments because too many aren’t taken.

We’re also seeing vaccine clinics open up to more people. Ingham and Lenawee counties opened up its mass vaccine clinics to any Michigan resident this week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she would lift the remaining COVID restrictions when 70% of people 16 and older are vaccinated. That’s when experts say we’ll reach herd immunity.

