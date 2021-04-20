Advertisement

Fire reported at Erickson Power Station

News 10 has a crew on the scene.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire at Erickson Power Station.

Firefighters can be seen on the roof of the building, working to put out smoke and flames.

The station is located at 3725 S. Canal Road, just south of Millett Highway. News 10 has a crew on the scene.

Lansing Board of Water and Light officials are en route to the plant to provide updates. The plant has a coal-fired generator that has been in operation since 1973.

