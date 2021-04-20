Advertisement

FDA asks Emergant plant to pause production of vaccine

The FDA is investigating the facility where millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s shot were ruined.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Emergent BioSolutions to temporarily stop producing materials for COVID-19 vaccines, as it investigates the facility where millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s shot were ruined.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson says it will work with the FDA and Emergent to “address any findings at the conclusion of the FDA inspection.”

The Biden administration had put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the plant earlier this month following news that Emergent had mixed up ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson shot and AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

