Daily COVID-19 report: 5,259 new cases reported

(KEYC News Now)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan are still high compared to most of the country, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reporting another 5,259 cases and 85 deaths linked to the virus. Currently the state has had 799,140 COVID-19 cases, and 16,986 people have died from the disease.

The deaths announced Tuesday include 33 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

  • Ingham County reports 20,881 cases and 323 deaths.
  • Jackson County reported 13,261 cases and 242 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,555 cases and 75 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,090 cases and 165 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,049 cases and 91 deaths.

