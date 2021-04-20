Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer flew to Florida in early March, a trip that’s stirred up some controversy among political groups. The governor’s office confirmed Monday that Whitmer did travel outside of the state at that time, although they say it was not for a vacation, as the Michigan GOP originally stated in a press release.

The Governor’s office told News 10 the trip was to visit her father, who is sick with a chronic illness. Even so, the Michigan GOP still says the trip runs counter to her advice to the public.

“Gretchen Whitmer’s blatant display of hypocrisy is an insult to every single Michigander impacted by her lockdown orders and travel warnings,” said Ted Goodman, Communications Director of the Michigan Republican Party. “Not only did Whitmer and her top staffers vacation to Florida, but they tried to keep it a secret because for Whitmer, it’s—rules for thee, but not for me.”

The Governor’s office sent back a response addressing the flight.

“The governor did not go on spring break, and she has not left the state in over a month,” they wrote. “In the past six months she has left the state three times, once for the inauguration, once to assist her elderly father who is battling a chronic illness, and once to visit with Michigan’s National Guard troops. All trips were very brief, two full days or less, closely followed public health guidelines, and were made when Michigan’s daily positivity rate was in the low single digits.”

Whitmer’s chief executive officer, Tricia Foster, was confirmed to have traveled to Florida with her daughter during spring break, during a time when the administration was advising against spring break travel to that state. Director of the Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel also recently traveled with her family to the Gulf Coast of Alabama, as cases in Michigan were on the rise.

The governor’s office would not give further details about the trip, citing security concerns.

