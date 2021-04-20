Coca-Cola to raise prices

Advertisement

The move follows in the footsteps of giants like Kimberly-Clark and J.M. Smucker.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coca-Cola is raising its prices.

The drinks will become more expensive to offset higher commodity costs.

When the pandemic hit, both Coke and rival PepsiCo shifted production to larger bulk packaging for people that were spending more time at home and stockpiling at the grocery store. Before the pandemic, Coke had been pushing smaller cans and bottles, with a higher price per ounce.

The move follows in the footsteps of giants like Kimberly-Clark and J.M. Smucker.

In 2018, the company’s last price increase citied the impact of aluminum tariffs under the Trump administration.

Coke shares rose less than 1% in morning trading after the company reported its first-quarter results.

