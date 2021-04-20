Cedar Point will require all guests to make reservations to start 2021 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Point is going to require all guests to make reservations to enter both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the 2021 season.

Each season passholder will be required to have their own individual reservation. The park says the requirement is to maintain a reduced capacity in both parks due to COVID-19.

“Our team is busy preparing to open the park for the 2021 season and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Tony Clark, Director of Communications for Cedar Point. “I think we’re all happy to have a little Cedar Point back in our lives.”

In February, the park unveiled plans for the summer season, including the 150th anniversary celebration.

Any passholders who booked a stay at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point, and Express Hotel will get guaranteed entry into Cedar Point.

Information on how to make reservations will be released on April 26, with reservations opening to season passholders at 11 a.m. Cedar Point’s gates are set to open for the season on May 14.

