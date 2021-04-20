Advertisement

Cabrera Returning to Batting Practice

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) as he...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is tagged out by Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver (8) as he tries to score from third during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers say Miguel Cabrera will take part in some light batting practice Tuesday and depending on how he feels he could see live batting practice by Friday. Cabrera, who is hitting .125, has been absent from the lineup with injury issues for two weeks. The Tigers begin a homestand Tuesday night in the cold with a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Tigers have a 6-10 record and four straight losses.

