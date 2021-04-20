Cabrera Returning to Batting Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers say Miguel Cabrera will take part in some light batting practice Tuesday and depending on how he feels he could see live batting practice by Friday. Cabrera, who is hitting .125, has been absent from the lineup with injury issues for two weeks. The Tigers begin a homestand Tuesday night in the cold with a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Tigers have a 6-10 record and four straight losses.

