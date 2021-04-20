Advertisement

Becker’s Bridal has been making dreams come true since 1934

Get an exclusive look at a gown from their Disney Fairy Tale Weddings dress collection
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With thousands of bridal gowns to choose from, Becker’s Bridal has the perfect wedding gown for you. Plus, they’ve added a new celebration lounge in the upstairs area of their building in Fowler, to make your experience even more memorable. Get a peek at the new celebration lounge and get an exclusive look at a beautiful gown from their Disney Fairy Tale Weddings dress collection (modeled by our own Holly Harper).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Jason Dean was arrested on multiple charges after a former student reported they had a sexual...
Former eighth grade teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting his student in 2010
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher says that the real estate inventory is slowly improving
Local business serving up local goods
Local business brings in Michigan made goods to Mason
Wharton Center
Wharton Center plans to return to the stage with award-winning shows
MSU Science Festival
Learn more about Michigan birds this weekend at the MSU Science Festival