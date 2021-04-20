Advertisement

Baffert Successful In His Appeal

Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)(WYMT)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission. The six-time Kentucky Derby winner can now resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby. After 13 1/2 hours of testimony over two days, the commission voted unanimously to uphold the stewards’ original ruling but with modifications. Those changes involve dropping Baffert’s suspension, reducing the fines to $5,000 per horse and restoring the horses’ placing and purse money.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Governor’s office says Whitmer traveled out of state to visit ailing father
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Jason Dean was arrested on multiple charges after a former student reported they had a sexual...
Former eighth grade teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting his student in 2010
FILE
Lansing city clerk issues warnings to those that have not received state marijuana license

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, is greeted by first base coach Ramon Santiago after hitting...
Tigers Postponed Tuesday Night
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Spring Game Will Be More Of A Glorified Practice
Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland talks with Steelers Head Coach...
Tomlin Gets Steelers Extension
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (21) after...
Ohtani To Face The Rangers