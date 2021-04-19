Advertisement

Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Whitmer explained the lawsuits had left her unable to separately carry out new COVID-19 lockdown measures shutting down businesses in the state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Michigan would not apply new COVID-related lockdown restrictions in response to a rise in new infections due to Republican-led lawsuits last year that questioned her constitutional authority to do so.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Whitmer explained to host Chuck Todd the lawsuits had left her unable to separately carry out new COVID-19 lockdown measures shutting down businesses in the state. This despite experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it is the best solution amid rising infection numbers.

“I have been sued by my legislature. I have lost in a Republican-controlled Supreme Court,” Whitmer told NBC on Sunday. “I don’t have all of the exact same tools [that I had 15 months ago].”

“It does sound like you’re saying, ‘My hands are tied,’” Todd said.

When Todd stated it sounded like the governor was implying her hands were tied, Whitmer responded:

“Well, at the end of the day, this is going to come down to whether or not everyone does their part. That’s the most important thing.”

In October, Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Whitmer did not have the constitutional authority to continue extending a state of emergency declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under which Whitmer enacted the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Michigan health officials recorded more than 9,800 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan on Friday, one of the highest single-day totals the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Apple stores closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Apple temporarily closes all Michigan stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Monoclonal Antibodies are IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Sparrow expanding antibody treatments
4/19/21 A.M. Weather
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign