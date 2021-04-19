Wharton Center plans to return to the stage with award-winning shows

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Wharton Center announces its 2021-2022 season, an amazing collection of Broadway shows, including the much-anticipated return of Hamilton and the very best in performing arts.

As they look ahead to the opening of the 2021-2022 season and a return to the stage, Wharton Center greatly anticipates welcoming audiences back safely, connecting through live performances, and embracing a renewed sense of community.

“We’re looking forward to the future, to a new season, and new memories. Intermission is coming to a close, and we can’t wait to raise the curtain once again and welcome audiences back. Our staff has worked hard to create a season to remember, including Hamilton’s return, and the Wharton Center premiere of the much-anticipated Hadestown, and more”, says Executive Director Mike Brand.

The 2021-2022 Broadway at Wharton Center season includes the highly awaited return of HAMILTON, the Wharton premiere of the Tony® and Grammy Award® winning HADESTOWN, the hilarious hit musical from Tina Fey (book writer) MEAN GIRLS, and the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time, AIN’T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

Wharton Center is excited to present a diverse array of performing arts attractions from all over the world. This season, audiences will get to experience the nation’s renowned dance company BALLET HISPANICO, a unique blend of cabaret and camp by MEOW MEOW, and the world-famous DRUM TAO, offering a thrilling performance of Japanese drums, costumes, and choreography. It also features world-class musicians such as RANKY TANKY with DOM FLEMONS, singer ALICIA OLATUJA, who emerged after performing at Barack Obama’s second inauguration, multi-Grammy® winner, and NEA Jazz Master BRANFORD MARSALIS, and CANADIAN BRASS, the world’s most famous brass group celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The return of ITZHAK PERLMAN, as well as command performances by YUJA WANG AND LEONIDAS KAVAVAKOS, and ALISA WEILERSTEIN AND INON BARNATAN. In addition, there’s a large sprinkling of Broadway performers with singer and actress KRISTIN CHENOWETH, known for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked, RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY, who won a Tony® Award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, and LESLIE ODOM JR., a Tony®- and Grammy Award® winner and recent Oscar nominee for his work in One Night in Miami. Singer-songwriter and NPR/Felix Contreras Latin Grammy nominee GINA CHAVEZ will perform two concerts, including a fully Spanish performance as well as an English/Spanish performance.

Finally, we’re offering theatrical performances such as the ever-popular and fast-paced REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY and the heartfelt and humorous musical INTO THE WEST, labeled by The New York Times as “deeply satisfying and highly imaginative.” The Act One Family Series includes a twist on traditional fairy tale characters in THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES, as well as a classic Aesop fable turned into a new kind of race with dazzling visuals and lights in THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE-THE NEXT GEN. Wharton Center’s 2021-22 season also includes Sensory-Friendly Performances (SFPs). These events provide supportive and welcoming environments for people with Autism Sensory Disorders and other sensory sensitivities. Audiences will also be able to engage in popular Insight Previews and After Chats for many of this year’s performances. A complete list of all the SFP events and engagement activities is available online (www.whartoncenter.com) or by phoning the Auto-Owner Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center.

The best way for a patron to experience the events in this fantastic season is by becoming a Wharton Center season subscriber. Subscribers receive benefits that include significant discounts and access to the best seats before the shows go on sale to the general public. In addition, they receive special offers throughout the season and can take advantage of incentives that include a Subscriber Discount Card, offering great discounts at local retailers and restaurants.

New this year, Wharton Center is going digital! Wharton Center is excited to announce that the season brochure is available at whartonseason.com, and patrons will now subscribe online as well. For more information, visit whartoncenter.com. Below is a complete list of the 2021-2022 season lineup.* *Dates, times and artists are subject to change.

Visit whartoncenter.com for the updated information.

BROADWAY AT WHARTON CENTER:

HADESTOWN December 7-12, 2021

MEAN GIRLS March 1-6, 2022

HAMILTON March 29-April 10, 2022

AIN’T TOO PROUD-The Life and Times of the Temptations June 7-12, 2022

WHARTON CENTER PERFORMING ARTS CLASSICAL EVENTS:

Leonidas Kavakos, Violin & Yuja Wang, Piano November 6, 2021

Canadian Brass: Making Spirits Bright December 14, 2021

Damien Sneed Our Song, Our Story January 18, 2022 A

lisa Weilerstein, Cello & Inon Barnatan, Piano February 11, 2022

Russian National Orchestra February 14, 2022

Academy of St Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble

April 20, 2022 An Evening with Itzhak Perlman May 3,

2022 DANCE EVENTS:

Ballet Hispanico October 26, 2021

BODYTRAFFIC February 19, 2022 • Sensory-Friendly Performance (matinee) February 19, 2022

ILLUMINATE EVENTS:

Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion March 26, 2022

Meow Meow April 30, 2022

JAZZ EVENTS: Southern Journey feat. Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons November 14, 2021

An Evening with Branford Marsalis February 23, 2022

Alicia Olatuja - Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women March 2, 2022

THEATRE EVENTS:

Reduced Shakespeare Company: January 18 & 19, 2022

Hamlet’s Big Adventure (a prequel) Into The West February 19 & 20, 2022

VARIETY EVENTS:

Renée Elise Goldsberry October 27, 2021

Kristin Chenoweth November 20, 2021

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas December 1, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr December 5, 2022 Sō Percussion February 20, 2022

Gina Chavez February 25, 2022 • All Spanish performance February 26, 2022

Drum TAO 2022 March 15, 2022

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain April 12, 2022 ‘S Wonderful: The Music of George Gershwin April 14, 2022 with Teddy Abrams and Morgan James The Moth Mainstage June 14, 2022

ACT ONE FAMILY EVENTS:

The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales January 15, 2022

The Tortoise and the Hare-The Next Gen April 16, 2022

