Vine St between Homer and Clippert closed for water main replacement project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Vine Street, between Homer Street and Clippert Street, for a water main replacement project starting Monday, April 19.

The work is expected to be complete by Monday, May 24.

The following detour will be provided.

North on Homer Street

East on Fernwood Avenue to Clippert Street

South on Clippert Street back to Vine Street

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

