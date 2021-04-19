Advertisement

Vine St between Homer and Clippert closed for water main replacement project

The work is expected to be complete by Monday, May 24.
Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Vine Street, between Homer Street and Clippert...
Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Vine Street, between Homer Street and Clippert Street, for a water main replacement project starting Monday, April 19.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Vine Street, between Homer Street and Clippert Street, for a water main replacement project starting Monday, April 19.

The work is expected to be complete by Monday, May 24.

The following detour will be provided.

  • North on Homer Street
  • East on Fernwood Avenue to Clippert Street
  • South on Clippert Street back to Vine Street

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

