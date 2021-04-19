LIVE UPDATES: Suspect drives through crime scene, shot and killed by Detroit Police

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly incident that spanned from late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of McNichols and Ward around 10:40 Sunday night on a call that five people were shot. At the same time, there was a car crash at the same location that left one man in critical condition and the other dead.

As police were investigating, a suspect drove through the scene, striking an officer. He also fired shots at officers from the vehicle.

The suspect fled, leading police on a chase that ended on Detroit’s east side near 8 Mile and Gratiot Ave. The suspect exited his vehicle and once again began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

The suspected gunman was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

