Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: Suspect drives through crime scene, shot and killed by Detroit Police

Detroit police say the two incidents are connected.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly incident that spanned from late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of McNichols and Ward around 10:40 Sunday night on a call that five people were shot. At the same time, there was a car crash at the same location that left one man in critical condition and the other dead.

As police were investigating, a suspect drove through the scene, striking an officer. He also fired shots at officers from the vehicle.

The suspect fled, leading police on a chase that ended on Detroit’s east side near 8 Mile and Gratiot Ave. The suspect exited his vehicle and once again began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

The suspected gunman was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

The City of Lansing will start to pick-up curbside yard waste starting Monday. Yard materials...
Lansing yard waste pickup starts Monday
Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Vine Street, between Homer Street and Clippert...
Vine St between Homer and Clippert closed for water main replacement project
Sparrow Interview Antibody
A centuries-old Mayan urn has been returned to Mexico following a repatriation ceremony in...
Albion College returns Mayan urn to Mexico