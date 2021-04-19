Suicide rate among female nurses is double of other female occupations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suicide rate among women who are nurses is twice as high as women in other lines of work according to a new study from the University of Michigan. The data analyzed was pre-pandemic and collected from 2007-2018 from the Centers for Disease Control.

Nurses are the largest part of the U.S. Health Care workforce with around 3 million total and 85% being women. The job isn’t easy for them, especially now.

“Really my question lately to the staff has been, how was your shift, have you been able to get something to eat or drink today, and just really how are you doing?,” Sparrow Hospital Chief Nurse Officer Amy Brown said.

The demand for nurses hasn’t stopped, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

“That opportunity for you to have any type of down time isn’t there and so you don’t have really a chance to catch your breath,” Brown said.

That’s how it’s always been in this profession. With a pandemic, the demand and the stress is even higher.

“When you have someone pass away, you don’t really have much time before the next patient is there,” Brown said. “It’s disheartening when you’re caring for a patient, they die, and then you get another patient in that same bed in probably less than an hour, and so you really have to compartmentalize your feelings.”

That’s where the problem lies and there’s easy access for nurses to turn to prescription drugs to cope with.

“We’re in such a fast paced society right now, that were not taking the time to really think about that event that happened and really kind of stopping to really acknowledge what happened and how that impacted you as a nurse caring for that person,” Brown said.

Sparrow Hospital has tried to implement “a safe space” called the lavender room where staff can reflect, use massage chairs and get coffee. This is just one way the hospital is trying to improve the lives of its nurses, present and future.

“When we meet with our new graduate nurses, we do talk about self care and we do talk about suicide and the fact that it really is happening out there,” Brown said. “I think if you’re aware of it and you can talk about it openly, and admit you need help is what’s really going to help the future of nursing.”

Sparrow says it is so important for nurses to find an outlet like a new hobby or activity to help them de-stress and bring these numbers down.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

