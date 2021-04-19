Sparrow expanding antibody treatments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is expanding its use of monoclonal antibody treatments at their St. Lawerence campus to help patients avoid heading to the hospital.

Looking at case numbers in Michigan, another 5,500 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to over 785,000 along with 16,000 deaths.

In Lansing, Sparrow is currently only able to treat a few dozen patients per week with antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins created in laboratories. These proteins help the immune system to fight off dangerous pathogens such as viruses.

Starting Monday, they are expanding their program and are now aiming to treat over 300 patients per week with mild to severe cases of COVID-19.

To qualify for treatment, you must be over 18 and considered high risk, after having a positive COVID-19 test result and symptoms within the past ten days.

High-risk adult patients must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 35

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have immunosuppressive disease

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Are ≥ 65 years of age

Are ≥ 55 years of age and have

Cardiovascular disease, OR

Hypertension, OR

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory diseases

The treatment is one dose and given through an IV.

Clinic locations

The clinics are offered at the following Sparrow locations and are available by appointment only:

Specialty Infusion Clinic - St. Lawrence Campus 1210 W. Saginaw, Lansing

Sparrow Carson Hospital 406 E. Elm St., Carson City

Sparrow Clinton Hospital 805 S. Oakland, St. Johns

Sparrow Eaton Hospital 321 E. Harris St., Charlotte

Sparrow Ionia Hospital 3565 S. State Rd., Ionia



