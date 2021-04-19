Advertisement

Sparrow expanding antibody treatments

Sparrow is expanding its program, now aiming to treat over 300 patients per week with mild to severe cases of COVID-19.
Monoclonal Antibodies are IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is expanding its use of monoclonal antibody treatments at their St. Lawerence campus to help patients avoid heading to the hospital.

Looking at case numbers in Michigan, another 5,500 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to over 785,000 along with 16,000 deaths.

In Lansing, Sparrow is currently only able to treat a few dozen patients per week with antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins created in laboratories. These proteins help the immune system to fight off dangerous pathogens such as viruses.

Starting Monday, they are expanding their program and are now aiming to treat over 300 patients per week with mild to severe cases of COVID-19.

To qualify for treatment, you must be over 18 and considered high risk, after having a positive COVID-19 test result and symptoms within the past ten days.

High-risk adult patients must meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Have a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 35
  • Have chronic kidney disease
  • Have diabetes
  • Have immunosuppressive disease
  • Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment
  • Are ≥ 65 years of age
  • Are ≥ 55 years of age and have
  • Cardiovascular disease, OR
  • Hypertension, OR
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory diseases

The treatment is one dose and given through an IV.

Clinic locations

The clinics are offered at the following Sparrow locations and are available by appointment only:

  • Specialty Infusion Clinic - St. Lawrence Campus
    • 1210 W. Saginaw, Lansing
  • Sparrow Carson Hospital
    • 406 E. Elm St., Carson City
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
    • 805 S. Oakland, St. Johns
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
    • 321 E. Harris St., Charlotte
  • Sparrow Ionia Hospital
    • 3565 S. State Rd., Ionia

