Red Sox Win Patriots Day Game

-BOSTON (AP) - Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run, and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 in the first Patriots’ Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon. The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of the pandemic. Lucas Giolito allowed eight runs, and his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.