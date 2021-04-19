Advertisement

Red Sox Win Patriots Day Game

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, left, celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson, right, after...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, left, celebrates with teammate Tim Anderson, right, after Anderson hit a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BOSTON (AP) - Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run, and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 in the first Patriots’ Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon. The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of the pandemic. Lucas Giolito allowed eight runs, and his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run...
Indians To Increase Home Game Attendance
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to...
Brady Says He’ll Be Ready To Go
Former Michigan State guard Joshua Langford announced Monday that he’s done playing basketball,...
Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Alex Smith Retires
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga.
Key Recruit Heading to Gonzaga