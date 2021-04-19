Advertisement

Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the killing of three people. It is believed he knew the victims.(Source: Austin Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Texas has been taken into custody Monday following a manhunt that began after three people were fatally shot in Austin, authorities said.

Police said Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested without incident about 7:30 a.m. along a rural road in Manor, an Austin suburb, Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said. He had a pistol in his waistband, Phipps said.

Police had received two phone calls about a suspicious person matching Broderick’s description, Phipps said. He said Broderick was taken to Travis County jail, where authorities did not immediately return messages Monday.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Broderick was suspected in Sunday’s deaths of two women and one man, all of whom Broderick knew.

Police initially told Austin residents who lived nearby to shelter in place, but they lifted that request later Sunday when they said it was unclear whether Broderick was still in the city.

Chacon said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff’s office, which is based in Austin.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond. He said that the district attorney’s office on Sunday filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest.

The newspaper also reports that Broderick’s wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los...
Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York building
Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2 missing teens
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues