New relief program helps over 130 Ingham County families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The eviction moratorium has been a huge help to struggling families over the last year, but there’s one big problem the ban can’t solve.

The state launched a new program in March that is helping families keep their lights on.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program {CERA} helps people in Ingham County pay their rent and utilities.

Last week, over $500,000 were given to people in financial assistance.

The money goes towards unpaid rent, unpaid utility bills, and in some cases internet assistance.

Housing advocate Rawley Van Fossen said the program provides better assistance than the Eviction Diversion program.

Van Fossen said, “The eviction diversion program was a great effort in the fall but there were some gaps. A large gap that we noticed and I think that brought in the state was in utilities. In the fall you could only apply for funding to help you with your back rent. This time around you can not only get your back rent, but also apply for utilities and in some circumstances get some help with your internet bill.”

The program will provide financial assistance dating back to March 1, 2020. It also provides financial assistance for future rent as well.

“The guidelines are fairly generous in allowing you to get potentially 12 months of assistance,” said Van Fossen. “You could be approved three month moving forward in future rent and you’ll get a utility credit as well. This is more generous than what we were able to offer in the fall.”

So far, more than 130 Ingham County families have received assistance from the program but there are hundreds more still waiting.

Van Fossen said there are over 800 applications still pending.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership expects to have enough money to get through December. Housing advocates are encouraging people struggling to pay rent or their utility bills, because of the pandemic to apply.

Click here to apply or see if you’re eligible.

