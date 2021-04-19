Advertisement

Michigan reports 8,574 cases and 61 deaths over two day period

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s coronavirus surge appears to be slowing down. Monday, Michigan reported 8,574 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, April 17.

Over the two day period, cases averaged 4,287 per day according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state also reported 61 deaths in that span.

Michigan now nears 800,000 cases, as state totals rise to 793,881 cases and 16,901 deaths since March 2020.

Testing has been around 50,000 per day in the last five days, with a positivity rate around 13.5%, a decline from the previous 17% the state saw last week.

Five Mid-Michigan schools reported new outbreaks, three of those schools are in Clinton County. Those schools include DeWitt High School (11 cases), St. Johns Middle School (5 cases) and St. Mary School (3 cases).

Other outbreaks in the Mid-Michigan area include Michigan Center High School (2 cases) in Jackson County, and Ionia Middle School (3 cases).

Those schools can be seen here.

Ingham County reports 20,830 cases and 322 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,189 cases and 242 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,547 cases and 75 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,068 cases and 164 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,026 cases and 91 deaths.

