Local business brings in Michigan made goods to Mason

The Kean’s gift shop looks for Michigan owned products to bring in
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A local gift shop that has been serving the Mid-Michigan area since the 1920s makes it a point to bring in Michigan sellers to their store.

Kean’s in Mason patrons a unique shopping experience with a variety of goods including: fabric, housewares and snack food items.

Owner, Teresa Wren, says “We have our bulk candy case, but one thing people come here for are our snacks, all Michigan made, so we strive to find a great snack that is made in Michigan.”

