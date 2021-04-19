Lansing yard waste pickup starts Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing will pick up curbside yard waste starting Monday. Yard materials including leaves, grass trimmings, and tree or bush trimmings will be collected.

Discarded materials must be in paper yard-waste bags and should not exceed 30 pounds. Tree and bush branches must be less than four feet in length and two inches in diameter.

If you would like to bundle your branches, the City asks you use string or twine. Anything bundled with wire or plastic will not be accepted, as they are not compostable and can cause damage to the machinery used to compost yard waste.

Raking or blowing leaves into the street is a violation of City Ordinance. Violators may be issued a citation.

The collection day schedule can be found here and more information on yard waste collection can be found here.

