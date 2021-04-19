Advertisement

Lansing Common FC hold second day of tryouts

Most of the players are from the Lansing area
Lansing Common FC Head Coach Josh Oakley addresses tryout participants.
Lansing Common FC Head Coach Josh Oakley addresses tryout participants.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Common soccer team finished their second tryout earlier this afternoon.

The community-owned team plays in the all new Midwest Premier League that features teams from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Head coach Josh Oakley says the team currently has 20 players that have either signed or committed to the team, most from the Lansing area.

“We’re a Lansing-based club, and that’s exactly what we plan to put out on the field, as far as player representation,” Oakley said. “We’re looking to add 2-3 more guys to the mix, and we’ve got some signings to announce later this week and next week as well.”

One of those players is goalkeeper Zac Kelly, who will be playing for Michigan State next season.

”I know all these kids here want a chance to prove themselves and represent their community,” he said. “For me to be already locked into that...I’m excited to represent the community.”

Kelly and the Common will kickoff to open their season Saturday, May 15, against Fort Wayne.

