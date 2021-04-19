Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State guard Joshua Langford announced Monday that he’s done playing basketball, and will no longer pursue a professional career.

In the post, Langford said that his college experience wasn’t what he was imagining it would be; he was sidelined for nearly two years with a foot injury.

But he says he wouldn’t change it for anything.

He also encouraged people to “step out of their comfort zone,” and “go for it.”

Langford played in four seasons with Michigan State.

His best came as a Junior; he averaged 15 points per game through 13 games before his injury. His best full season came as a sophomore, where he scored jsut under 12 points per game.

Langford announced after MSU’s First Four loss to UCLA that he would not be playing again for Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.