Indians To Increase Home Game Attendance
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%. The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis.
