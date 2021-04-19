Advertisement

Indians To Increase Home Game Attendance

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run...
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run off Tarik Skubal during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%. The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds. The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis.

