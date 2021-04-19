Gov. Whitmer visits Us-131/M-179 Interchange project, discusses Rebuilding Michigan plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to the US-131/M-179 Interchange construction project in Wayland Township to observe the partnership between the Gun Lake Tribe and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The governor discussed the administration’s Rebuilding Michigan plan and the $300 million Bridge Bundling proposal that would address Michigan’s crumbling bridges.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Gun Lake Tribe’s generosity and shared commitment to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges,” said Governor Whitmer. “This project will benefit all who travel on U.S. 131, keeping families safe and the economy moving forward. By investing in Michigan’s infrastructure we will support thousands of good-paying jobs, and make Michigan a leader in infrastructure.”

The US-131/M-179 project will update the interchange to a single point urban interchange and resurface US-131 from 120th Avenue to 133rd Avenue in Allegan County.

The cost of the project is approximately $26 million dollars, with the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi funding 80 percent of the costs. The two-year project kicked off March 1st, 2021 and is scheduled to open to traffic in November of 2022.

