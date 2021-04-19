Former eighth grade teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting his student in 2010

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WILX) - A former eighth-grade teacher was sentenced to prison, after he was arrested on multiple charges for sexually assaulting one of his students back in 2010.

36 year old Jason William Dean was arrested by Oakland County Sheriffs on January 27, 2020 after a former female student reported she had a sexual relationship with Dean back in 2010. She was 14 years old at the time of the assaults, and according to investigators the alleged assaults occurred on school grounds, at after-school events, and other locations.

After the initial report, police investigated and evidence of a sexual relationship between Dean and the student.

At the time of the alleged assaults, Dean was a teacher at Cedar Crest Academy in Springfield Township where he also coached soccer and basketball. Currently, he is employed as a high school teacher at Northville High School and is a youth soccer coach in southeast Michigan.

“I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Our teachers are supposed to be trusted mentors, role models, and leaders for our children, and when one violates this trust, they must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Dean has been charged with 3 counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He was arraigned today in front of the Honorable Judge Fabrizio at the 52-2 District Court in Clarkston. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail with a $50,000 cash surety bond, or 10%.

If anyone has further information regarding Jason Dean including information regarding any additional victims, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (248) 858-4984. #

