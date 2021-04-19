East Lansing DDA hosts third Community Art Exhibit in Downtown East Lansing businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project,” the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host a community art exhibit, titled “ELHS & MMS,” at participating downtown East Lansing businesses beginning Monday, April 19.

This is the third art exhibit being hosted by the DDA as a part of its ongoing effort to support local businesses and unify the community during the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. The third art exhibit will feature pieces by students from East Lansing High School Students and MacDonald Middle School.

“The City of East Lansing is fortunate to have so many talented students, art teachers, community volunteers and business owners who make these pop-up art exhibits possible,” said DDA Chairperson Peter Dewan. “East Lansing continues to define itself as the ‘City of the Arts’ through these types of community activities.”

This exhibit will be displayed from April 19 - June 4 at 18 participating businesses. Community members can view a digital map of where the art pieces will be displayed by using the Explore Downtown East Lansing web app.

Community members are encouraged to take a stroll through downtown East Lansing to check out the artwork, much of which is displayed in business windows, or keep an eye out for the displays when grabbing takeout or shopping local at host businesses. Community members are reminded to wear a mask, indoors and outside, and practice safe physical distancing from others (at least six feet) when visiting the downtown.

“We are honored to be able to highlight the impressive artwork of East Lansing High School and MacDonald Middle School students and are excited to unveil this final pop-up art exhibit as part of the ‘Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project,’” said East Lansing Community and Development Engagement Manager Amy Schlusler-Schmitt. “We encourage residents and visitors to visit host business locations and patronize them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.