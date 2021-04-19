Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at MSU in partnership with Ingham County Health Department

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting today, all Michigan residents are able to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at the Michigan State University (MSU) Pavilion clinic. This is operated by the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) in partnership with MSU. The site is a drive-thru only clinic, and appointments are available as early as this week.

You can visit http://hd.ingham.org/coronavirus/r_1013.aspx to find availability.

“Ensuring that everyone in the state who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine benefits us all. We are seeing the number of new cases soar across the state, and there is a sense of urgency with getting people vaccinated,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail.

Previously, ICHD was only vaccinating people who live or work in Ingham County.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

To date, more than 68,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the MSU Pavilion.

