Cristo Rey Community Center expanding COVID vaccine clinic beyond state pilot

The center was part of the state’s vaccine equity pilot program
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cristo Rey Community Center is expanding it’s vaccination clinic. The center was part of the state’s vaccine equity pilot program to help minorities and people with low-incomes get the shot.

The last doses of the state pilot program were given out Monday. Cristo Rey Community Center officials said it worked so well because people are comfortable going to its clinic.

“I’ve been set up here for a long time,” said Paul Harvell, 74.

He got his second COVID shot at the Cristo Rey clinic Monday.

“They offered, they called me on the phone, my doctor or somebody, and told me to make an appointment to come and get your shots. I didn’t think they would call me but they did,” said Harvell.

That’s exactly why the community center’s CEO Joseph Garcia said they signed up for the state vaccine equity pilot program.

“We’ve learned we have to find a way to continue this because there are still many folks still left behind on the vaccination curve,” said Garcia.

Garcia said many of those people might not feel comfortable going to the mass vaccine clinics or even pharmacies to get the shot.

“We bring comfort. And we’ve discovered that’s really important and we have to find a way to continue to offer vaccines,” he said.

The Cristo Rey Community Center is on several CATA routes and Garcia said they won’t ask for insurance.

He said those are often barriers discouraging people from getting the shot.

“It makes sense to offer it here for the bus route and for the proximity to the high percentages of people who need the vaccine,” said Garcia.

Harvell is encouraging people to sign up for the vaccine anywhere they can get it.

“Please take your shots. That way we can feel safe,” said Harvell.

The Cristo Rey Community Center will now get about 200 doses from the Ingham County Health Department allocation. When it was in the pilot program, the doses were a separate allocation from the state.

The community center has the Moderna vaccine, which is only available to people 18-years-old and older. You can call 517-253-8259 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but the wait might be longer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

