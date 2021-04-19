Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says that the real estate inventory is slowly improving

Buyers are ready to purchase your home
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This year has been very unique when it comes to the real estate market in the Lansing area. In a typical year, there are normally thousands of houses for sale during the spring. However, this year, there are still only a couple of hundred of homes for sale in and around the Lansing area. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that things could be changing for home buyers as the number of homes for sale is slowly starting to increase.

