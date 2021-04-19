Brock Fletcher says that the real estate inventory is slowly improving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This year has been very unique when it comes to the real estate market in the Lansing area. In a typical year, there are normally thousands of houses for sale during the spring. However, this year, there are still only a couple of hundred of homes for sale in and around the Lansing area. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that things could be changing for home buyers as the number of homes for sale is slowly starting to increase.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.