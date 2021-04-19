Advertisement

Brady Says He’ll Be Ready To Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to reach out.(Source: Twitter/Tom Brady via CNN)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run...
Indians To Increase Home Game Attendance
Former Michigan State guard Joshua Langford announced Monday that he’s done playing basketball,...
Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Alex Smith Retires
Top recruit Chet Holmgren headed to Gonzaga.
Key Recruit Heading to Gonzaga