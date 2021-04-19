Bipartisan group of Governors call for marijuana banking reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and has shown itself to be an industry that could have the legs to stick around. Similar to craft beer stores, marijuana dispensaries have popped up across the state with funny names and groups of fans that swear by their favorites. Unlike other stores, customers at dispensaries cannot pay with a credit or debit card.

Cannabis businesses are cash-only because of legal limitations that prevent financial institutions from banking with them.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined with fellow governors to call on Congressional leadership to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would remove those legal limitations.

“Michiganders voted overwhelmingly to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in 2018, and we must respect the will of the voters,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Although legalization continues rolling on nationwide, we still have federal laws on the books that prohibit financial institutions from working with marijuana businesses legally under state law. To be blunt, legalization is great for the economy: it creates jobs and boosts tax revenue that can go towards our schools, communities, and first responders. This legislation ensures that Michigan’s marijuana businesses can grow and access the same resources that all legal businesses can.”

Under the current law financial institutions are prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act from accepting cash, checks or electronic payments from cannabis businesses, leaving medical marijuana businesses in 34 states and recreational marijuana businesses in ten states with little to no option for banking. The SAFE Banking Act aims to remove that barrier, with the goal of allowing greater financial security for the new businesses, but also to increase transparency.

Regulating these businesses has been another goal of the Governor, including signing an executive order to establish the Marijuana Regulatory Agency. The agency is tasked with creating a framework for implementation and regulation of the state’s new marijuana laws.

