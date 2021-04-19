Apple temporarily closes all Michigan stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Apple has closed all six of its Michigan stores indefinitely as the state continues to see the nation’s worst COVID-19 wave.

The company confirmed the closure via an emailed statement Friday.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we are temporarily closing our stores in Michigan,” the California-based tech company said. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The company would not confirm how long the stores will be closed but say they hope to reopen “as soon as possible.”

No other states with Apple stores had their locations closed, the spokesperson said. Last March and at other times throughout the pandemic, Apple did close stores due to local COVID-19 conditions.

According to The New York Times, 16 of the top 17 U.S. metro areas with the highest number of new cases are in Michigan.

Apple has stores at malls in Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Novi, and Troy. Customers can visit apple.com/retail for more details on specific locations and other ways to shop.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

