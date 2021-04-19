Advertisement

Apple temporarily closes all Michigan stores due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The closures come as 16 of the top 17 U.S. metro areas with the highest number of new cases are in Michigan.
Apple stores closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Apple stores closing due to rising COVID-19 cases.(WTVG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Apple has closed all six of its Michigan stores indefinitely as the state continues to see the nation’s worst COVID-19 wave.

The company confirmed the closure via an emailed statement Friday.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions, we are temporarily closing our stores in Michigan,” the California-based tech company said. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The company would not confirm how long the stores will be closed but say they hope to reopen “as soon as possible.”

No other states with Apple stores had their locations closed, the spokesperson said. Last March and at other times throughout the pandemic, Apple did close stores due to local COVID-19 conditions.

According to The New York Times, 16 of the top 17 U.S. metro areas with the highest number of new cases are in Michigan.

Apple has stores at malls in Ann Arbor, Clinton Township, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Novi, and Troy. Customers can visit apple.com/retail for more details on specific locations and other ways to shop.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on Cedar Street
Police identify woman killed by truck Saturday
Parents, healthcare workers react to Michigan’s new mask mandate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Michigan governor says COVID-19 infections could be dropping
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer says the state will not close again following GOP lawsuits
Monoclonal Antibodies are IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Sparrow expanding antibody treatments
4/19/21 A.M. Weather
Virg Bernero
Virg Bernero drops out of Lansing mayoral race, Kathie Dunbar announces campaign