Albion College returns Mayan urn to Mexico

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 500-year-old artifact given to Albion College as a gift in 2003 will join what experts have concluded is its twin in a museum in the Chiapas region of southern Mexico.

A centuries-old Mayan urn has been returned to Mexico following a repatriation ceremony in Detroit between Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Albion College president Dr. Mathew Johnson and Mexican consul Fernando González Saiffe.

Dr. Johnson has ties to the area where the urn is from. While working as a sociology professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College and Siena College, he made numerous trips to Chiapas.

The agreement for the restitution of the Mayan urn is part of the efforts in diplomacy and international cultural cooperation for the recovery of cultural property.

The artifact will be returned to the Museo de los Altos in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, and displayed alongside a twin urn.

The Mexican government said the restitution of the urn raises awareness of the importance of returning cultural property to its place of origin and strengthens the cultural ties and friendship in matters of cultural heritage between Mexico and the US.

Arizona State University Professor Joel Palka and National Institute of Anthropology and History archaeologist Joshué Lozada were also present for the ceremony. The two have worked together on researching the artifact.

Dr. Mathew Johnson (left), president of Albion College, and Fernando González Saiffe, consul general, Consulate of Mexico in Detroit, sign the Deed of Transfer that officially transfers ownership of the artifact from the College back to Mexico and the Museum de los Altos in Chiapas. (Gobierno de Mexico)

